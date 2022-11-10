Looking to expand their brood! Rihanna “definitely” wants “more kids” with A$AP Rocky, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Rihanna loves being a mom and she loves seeing A$AP’s daddy side,” the insider adds. “She just sits backs and beams watching them together. Seeing father and son bond just melts her heart.”

The “SOS” songstress, 34, and “Praise the Lord” rapper, 34, welcomed their first child together on May 13. Rihanna announced her pregnancy by sharing a series of photos taken in Harlem, New York, this past February. “​​How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” she captioned the announcement at the time.

Amid their pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP sparked engagement rumors, but the same source tells Life & Style that the duo is “in no rush” to get married. However, they’re “still planning” on tying the knot.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“Rihanna wants to get the Super Bowl out of the way so she can get back to A$AP and full-time mommy duty,” the insider adds, noting that “a little sister for her son would be perfect.”

According to the source, there’s so much love between the first-time parents, too. “It’s such a cliche, but the baby has brought them closer together — they’re more in love than ever,” they share.

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed their romance in November 2020 following years of dating rumors. Since becoming parents, the duo have been holed up at the “Lift Me Up” musician‘s Beverly Hills house to raise their son, whose name they’ve yet to share. “They’ll announce his name when they feel ready,” a separate source told In Touch in May.

“She and A$AP are settling into parenthood at her gated home in Beverly Hills Los Angeles and can’t wait to travel again and introduce their little one in person to loved ones,” that same insider shared, adding that Rihanna and A$AP are “so in love” after welcoming their baby boy. “Some nights the baby sleeps in the crib in A$AP and Rihanna’s bedroom because they want to be with him all the time.”

The source explained that the couple hadn’t “hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family.” However, it’s unclear if that’s still the case. That same source gushed over the “adorable” baby boy, revealing that “he’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!”