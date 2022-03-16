Rihanna‘s going to have a spring 2022 baby! The pregnant singer just revealed that she’s already in her third trimester during a March interview where she slid in the fact that she’s in the home stretch with baby No. 1.

In an interview published March 15 by Elle, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur discussed how her body is changing as she’s in the final months of her pregnancy. When told she was glowing and asked if it was an expectant glow or makeup, RiRi responded, “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?'”

The third trimester is the final three months of pregnancy, between weeks 27 and 40. Rihanna already had a sizable baby bump when she and her baby’s father, boyfriend A$AP Rocky, announced they were becoming parents a series of January 31 photos together showing off her bare belly. If RiRi had entered her third trimester at the time of the interview, her due date would be June 15, though she’s likely further along and could be having an April or May baby.

Rihanna said she’s noticed the changes in her body as she’s getting closer to becoming a mom. “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do,” she told the publication.

The pregnancy has brought Rihanna’s fashion game to the next level, as she’s showcased her bare baby bump in so many skin-baring outfits that are even racier than what she wore before she became an expectant mom. She wowed in a bra and underwear covered by a sheer black sheath to the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on March 1 and outdid herself in tiny leather shorts while wearing a diamond bra on top as she headed to dinner at her favorite restaurant, Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi, on March 12.

As for her stunning pregnancy looks, the “Work” singer credits her glam team. When asked by Elle when she’s feeling the most beautiful during this final stage of her pregnancy, Rihanna, who wore a belly baring silver scarf top and glittering skirt to the March 12 Fenty Beauty launch party with Ulta Beauty stores, answered, “Truth? When my whole glam team shows up on a day like today and just beats me from head to toe. I feel snatched.”