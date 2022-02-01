… And baby makes three! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s nursery for baby No. 1 is “still in the design stages, and they’re going for a gender-neutral look,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s going to be funky, bright, colorful and animal-themed and will be decked out in the latest baby equipment technology.”

Decorating the nursery “will be a joint effort” for the Fenty Beauty founder, 33, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 33, adds the insider.

“There’s already a closet full of Fenty baby clothes, which Rihanna will add to with the latest collection,” the source dishes, including “cute puffer jackets, mini hoodies and she’s designing one-off onesies for her bundle of joy.”

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

News of Rihanna’s pregnancy broke on Monday, January 31, after the Saint Michael, Barbados, native and A$AP, who confirmed their romance in May 2021, were photographed out and about in New York City over the weekend of January 28. Rihanna exposed her growing baby bump underneath a vintage Chanel puffer jacket paired with distressed jeans and lots of jewelry.

The Savage X Fenty mogul and the Harlem, New York, native are “on cloud nine” since learning of Rihanna’s pregnancy, a separate insider revealed to In Touch. “They’re more in love than ever.”

The “Diamonds” singer “always wanted to be a mom and now, it’s happening for her,” the source said, assuring that A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) is “over-the-moon.”

According to the insider, Rihanna is due in “late spring, around May.”

Over the years, both A$AP and Rihanna have expressed their desire to become parents. “I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” the “Desperado” artist told Vogue in a March 2020 interview.

“They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child,” Rihanna added. “That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

For A$AP’s part, he opened up about being a father during a May 2021 interview with GQ magazine. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he assured at the time. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”