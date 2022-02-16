Red-Hot Mama to Be! Rihanna’s Fashion-Forward Pregnancy Style Is Truly One of a Kind

Rihanna was already one of the most fashionable women in the world when the singer revealed on January 29, 2022, that she and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together. Ever since then, she has taken pregnancy fashion to a new level that has set the bar for cutting edge “maternity” style.

The entrepreneur revealed her pregnancy in a series of photos with Rocky while wearing a vintage Chanel pink puffer coat from the luxury label’s fall/winter 1996 collection. She had it unbuttoned at mid-chest to show off her bare baby bump. RiRi made sure her accessorizing was just as perfect, wearing a Christian Lacroix gemstone crucifix necklace that hung right above her growing belly.

The Savage X Fenty founder has just kept upping the fashion stakes ever since. In her first outing after revealing her pregnancy, Rihanna rocked a hooded black lace-up top that exposed the front of her bare belly and chest while out and about in Los Angeles on February 6.

Three days later, RiRi went for full bump exposure as she headed to dinner at her favorite restaurant, Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi. She wore a plunging tan crop top that showed off her bare midsection, along with low-slung blue jeans. Rihanna added a patchwork-style duster-length fur coat over it to really up the fashion stakes, while wearing her hair up in a trucker hat to mix up the outfit.

The “Work” singer did just that over Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles in mid-February. She attended the first red carpet event of her pregnancy, a celebration for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin collection on February 11. The event brought out plenty of A-listers, but all eyes were on RiRi, who wore a sparkly skin-baring outfit.

The business-savvy superstar rocked a backless lime green sequin halter top, with horizontal draping that allowed a peek-a-boo effect with her baby bump. Rihanna added glittering grayish purple ombre fitted trousers for a truly one of a kind pregnancy look.

The singer joked about how she’s loving her baby bump and being able to show it off. While talking to Extra‘s Terri Seymour on the red carpet, Rihanna revealed, “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy’s a little big, it’s a problem.” Terri assured her, “Now you don’t have to hide it,” as Rihanna hilariously quipped, “It’s crop top season, let it all out,” about how she’s happily showing off her pregnant belly.

Scroll down for Rihanna’s most incredible pregnancy style moments so far.