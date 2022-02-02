Strong mamas! Celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson loved flaunting their bare baby bumps while expecting, which led to some truly adorable pregnancy photos.

These famous ladies all looked gorgeous while showing off their changing bodies, but pregnancy is a difficult journey. Many celebrity moms have been candid about their experiences — good and bad.

Kim called pregnancy the “worst experience” of her life on her now-defunct website.

“I don’t enjoy one moment of it, and I don’t understand people who enjoy it,” the Skims founder wrote during her pregnancy with baby No. 2. “My mom and Kourtney [Kardashian] clearly did! More power to them, but I just don’t relate. I’m not sure why I don’t like the experience like others do. Maybe it’s the swelling, the backaches or just the complete mind-f—k of how your body expands and nothing fits.”

She added, “I just always feel like I’m not in my own skin. It’s hard to explain. I don’t feel sexy, either. I feel insecure, and most of the time, I just feel gross.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum carried her first two children, daughter North and son Saint, whom she and Kanye West welcomed in 2013 and 2015, respectively. However, the KKW Beauty founder opted to use a surrogate for daughter Chicago, who was born in 2018, and son Psalm, who was born in 2019.

In addition to struggling with infertility, Kim also said on KUWTK that she suffered from placenta accreta — a condition in which the placenta grows deeply into the uterus, making it unable to detach after delivery. A fully or partially-retained placenta can cause postpartum hemorrhage, fever, cramps and an inability to breastfeed.

Kim isn’t the only starlet who had some choice words about pregnancy. Kelly Clarkson said she had a “horrible” experience while expecting her kids — daughter River and son Remington.

“Nothing is beautiful; nothing is magical,” the “Broken & Beautiful” singer admitted during a 2016 interview on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show. “Whatever — you’re that person that gets that pregnancy, good for you. But I will remind my children every day of their lives what I [went through].”

Despite the aches, pains and side effects, many celebrities wouldn’t trade the experience for the world. “Being pregnant has given me this new and powerful appreciation for my body,” Nikki Reed gushed while expecting baby No. 1 with husband Ian Somerhalder in 2017.

Keep scrolling to see stars who love flaunting their bare baby bumps!