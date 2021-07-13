Expanding their family! Ashley Graham is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Justin Ervin, the model announced on Tuesday, July 13.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” the Nebraska native, 33, wrote via Instagram to accompany a beautiful photo taken by her husband, 32, that showed off her growing baby bump.

The Vogue cover star also flaunted her changing body on TikTok. “Surprise,” she captioned a video of herself speaking over audio of Nicki Minaj talking about taking “time off” but now “it’s game time.”

Ashley and Justin wed in 2010 and welcomed their first child, son Isaac, in January 2020. Needless to say, the American Beauty Star host fell head over heels in love with her sweet boy.

“You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” she gushed about Isaac via Instagram in a post celebrating his first birthday. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this, because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you. Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift.”

Courtesy of @ashleygraham/Instagram

The America’s Next Top Model star has been very open about motherhood and talked candidly about the ups and downs of her first pregnancy. “I was so excited. I knew immediately I was going to be a great mom,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2020, admitting it was difficult to cope with her changing body. “That was the wildest part. I thought, ‘What about the things I’ve told myself? What about the affirmations I’ve gone through?’ None of these mattered because my body was changing so rapidly. It really took me some time to figure it out mentally, because it was like there was an alien taking over my body.”

After nine months, Isaac was happy and healthy when he arrived, and Ashley called his birth a “euphoric experience.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host penned a letter at the time to her young son. “No matter the situation, I promise to love, support and protect you infinitely,” her message, which was featured in the publication, read. “And while I’ll certainly make mistakes and won’t always know the answers, I promise I will listen, learn and grow alongside you. I will show you, always, that you were born from unconditional love and respect.”