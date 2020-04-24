Too gorgeous! Model Ashley Graham shared a sexy throwback photo of herself while pregnant with her and husband Justin Ervin‘s son, Isaac, on her Instagram Stories on April 23. Needless to say, the brunette beauty reminded us all how beautiful pregnancy can be.

“Mother Earth realness,” the 32-year-old bombshell wrote over the stunning snap of herself naked in a forest with her filmmaker hubby, 31. It seems as though, based on the angle, the proud father-to-be was the one capturing his glowing lady love in the perfect light.

Courtesy of @ashleygraham/Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the School of Visual Arts alum fawning over his wife of nine years. In fact, he shouted Ashley (and her strength) out for an audience while speaking about the couple’s birthing experience.

“The way you handled that and the way you did that was a testament,” he explained on an episode of Ash’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast on February 4. “It was the icing to the cake to how well you prepared in advance through working out, through eating well, through staying active, to taking the stairs, to doing yoga, to everything that you did to prepare for the biggest workout of your life.”

Considering the Sports Illustrated alum’s choice of birthing method, we agree that she deserves all the credit for handling things like a total boss mama.

“I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said on the same episode of her podcast. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.” Justin then chimed in to add, “You gotta be specific though. You had a completely natural childbirth at home.”

All in all, it seems like Ashley is gratified by the skin she’s in. “Going through that experience … Going through the hardship of my body changing, having to go back to practice what I preach and then going through the invincible laboring birth experience that I did and now to be able to stand tall and say, ‘Wow I did it,’” she gushed. “I’m so proud of myself and I want other women to feel that exact same feeling of just being invincible.”