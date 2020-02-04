If you thought Ashley Graham was strong during pregnancy, her postpartum attitude proves her strength has no limits. The 32-year-old, who welcomed her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, with husband Justin Ervin on January 20, revealed that she feels like she can conquer anything after giving birth to her son naturally.

“I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said on the February 4 episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.” Her hubby then chimed in and added, “You gotta be specific though. You had a completely natural childbirth at home.” We stan a brave queen!

Ashley divulged that the entire process of carrying her child and giving birth was a one-of-a-kind journey that taught her so much about what she’s capable of. “Going through that experience … Going through the hardship of my body changing, having to go back to practice what I preach, and then going through the invincible laboring birth experience that I did and now to be able to stand tall and say, ‘wow I did it,'” she continued. “I’m so proud of myself and I want other women to feel that exact same feeling of just being invincible.”

Justin couldn’t help but gush over his wife, adding just how “proud” he is of her. “The way you handled that and the way you did that was a testament … It was the icing to the cake to how well you prepared in advance through working out, through eating well, through staying active, to taking the stairs, to doing yoga, to everything that you did to prepare for the biggest workout of your life,” he said. We couldn’t agree more!

YouTube

Ashley also got candid about what made the entire experience better and it was having Justin support her choice on where she wanted to welcome their baby boy. “Having made the decision to have the birth here at our house gave me so much clarity that for me,” she said. “I knew that if I was in the hospital I think my anxiety would’ve been through the roof, but because I was here, the lights were dim, it was a chill environment.”

You did amazing, sweetie!