He’s here and he’s perfect! Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, to reveal the very first look at her newborn son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. “Couldn’t hold back my tears on today’s ‘Pretty Big Deal’ episode. Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is,” the longtime model, 32, began.

“I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all six hours of labor,” Ashley continued. “Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!”

Naturally, Ashley’s friends and followers flooded the post with lots of love. “Thank you for sharing such a beautiful, intimate continuation of your family’s journey. You can just feel the love radiating! I’m just so darn proud of you mama!!!!” commented celebrity trainer Kira Stokes. “You are incredible. Congrats on your beautiful baby and birth! And what a supportive loving partner to share this with! You guys rock,” added a fan.

The heartwarming snapshot comes two weeks after Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced the birth of their first child. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better,” the Nebraska native wrote in a January 20 Instagram Story. “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram; Pretty Big Deal/YouTube

Throughout the duration of her pregnancy, Ashley was an inspiration to expecting mothers everywhere. “Ashley’s showed her fans and the world that being pregnant can be glorious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “She’s not only calm and actually glowing, but she feels sexy. She’s doing yoga, posing on red carpets in gorgeous clothes [and] she’s feeling herself like never before.”

That said, Ashley’s pregnancy wasn’t without its challenges. Ahead of posting her first-ever nude baby bump selfie, the podcast host admitted she felt far from confident in her changing body.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought I was [going to] feel good … and I didn’t. I just felt terrible,” Ashley told guest Taylor Hoit during a November 15 episode of her online video series Fearless.

“That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you,’” she continued. “‘Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’”

We look forward to Ashley sharing more photos of Isaac, as well as all the amazing experiences motherhood has in store!