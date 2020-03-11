These Photos of Ashley Graham’s ‘Sweet Boy’ Isaac Will Give You Serious Baby Fever

Warning: Prepare to experience some serious baby fever. In January, Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed the birth of their first child, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, and ever since, we can’t get enough!

Thankfully, the longtime model, 32, loves sharing photos of her little man on social media. The best part? Ashley isn’t just showing off the cutesy parts of motherhood. In fact, the Nebraska native is all about being raw and honest with her fans.

From breast-feeding to home birth photos, Ashley doesn’t hold back. On March 8, she shared a snapshot of herself in labor, along with a powerful caption. “This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I’ve ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I’ve ever achieved,” Ashley began.

“On this International Women’s Day, understand that despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness,” she continued. “Happy International Women’s Day! Let’s all celebrate our, and each other’s, strengths today.”

Unsurprisingly, her followers, many of which are fellow moms, had nothing but kind words to say. “You’re a badass! Love this!” wrote Olympian Lindsey Vonn — who, by the way, Ashley beat in a workout competition while she was carrying Isaac. “Love this so much,” added model Christy Turlington.

Of course, some of Ashley’s posts are merely about how precious her son is … and that’s OK, too! On March 11, she shared a photo of Isaac’s outfit of the day. The newborn was wearing a pair of baby blue pants, knitted socks and a “Born at Home” T-shirt. “I love you, my sweet boy,” Ashley captioned the picture.

“I love seeing your posts about home birth and breast-feeding!! My daughter was born at home and is still nursing at 2 years old,” one user gushed. “You’re such an inspiration for us mamas that choose to birth outside of hospitals,” another chimed in.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the photos of Ashley and Justin’s son, Isaac, so far!