Living that mom life! On Tuesday, February 25, Ashley Graham took to her Instagram Story to share an honest portrayal of what motherhood looks really like. “First pump in an Uber. Ever so slightly awkward,” the longtime model, 32, captioned a video of herself pumping breastmilk in the backseat of a car.

As it happens, this isn’t the first time Ashley has documented such an occasion on social media. In fact, since giving birth to her son, Isaac, whom she shares with husband Justin Ervin, the Nebraska native is all about sharing her new lifestyle.

“Multitasking Sunday,” Ashley captioned a stunning snapshot of herself breast-feeding and scrolling through her phone on February 23. Of course, her followers had plenty of positive things to say about the empowering photo. “You can do anything. You are a mother now,” commented model Christy Turlington.

“Me every day! Keep posting breast-feeding pics! Helps a lot of mothers out there who struggle with anxiety when feeding in public! I definitely did at the start!” added influencer Belle Lucia. “Absolutely beautiful. Thank you for helping to normalize plus-size breast-feeding,” one fan chimed in, while a second echoed, “Love this!!! Thank you for normalizing breast-feeding and modern [motherhood].”

Unfortunately, a handful of trolls suggested that Ashley should be less focused on her phone and more focused on her newborn. “I thought one of the main objectives of breast-feeding a baby was to see him/her while he/she eats, building an indestructible bond,” one hater commented. However, Ashley chose not to pay them any mind!

After all, the body positivity advocate is all about championing other women … not tearing them down. So much so, that during her pregnancy, Ashley became quite the role model to expecting women everywhere. “She’s shown her fans and the world that being pregnant can be glorious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019. “She’s not only calm and actually glowing, but she feels sexy. She’s doing yoga, posing on red carpets in gorgeous clothes [and] she’s feeling herself like never before.”

Here’s hoping Ashley continues to feel herself! If anyone should, it’s her.

