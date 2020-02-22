Gettin’ it done — mama style. Model Ashley Graham took to her Instagram Stories to show off her set-up during a pumping session for her newborn son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, on February 21. Needless to say, we were proud of the first-time mama for being open about such an important part of motherhood.

In a series of two snaps, the 32-year-old gave fans and followers a close-up look at her pumping harness before striking a pose while sitting on the couch with the device on. She even used a cute filter on the pics. Talk about normalizing those daily mom struggles.

Instagram

In fact, this wouldn’t be the first time the plus-size advocate has been open about postpartum life. Ash took to her Instagram to discuss one of the less glamorous parts of the recovery process post-birth.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she captioned a mirror selfie showing off her post-baby bod. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing, but here we are!”

Instagram

She continued, “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and CEO at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

The proud mama announced the birth of her first child with husband Justin Ervin on January 20, just two days after his delivery. Shortly after, she brought the baby on her podcast “Pretty Big Deal” with her hubby to talk about choosing his name.

“She was always brainstorming names and I brainstormed my own name for my future son — I knew it was going to be Isaac,” Justin explained, while Ashley added, “Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of the wise, and Menelik was the son of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.”

Sounds like this baby boy is getting the ~royal~ treatment.