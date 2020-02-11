In the three weeks since Ashley Graham welcomed her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, she’s experienced a lot — including not only changing her baby boy’s diapers but also her own … Sorta. The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to flaunt her postpartum body and get candid about the less glamorous sides of motherhood.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she captioned a mirror selfie. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing, but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and CEO at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but express their support and gratitude toward Ashley for opening up about what can be considered a taboo topic. “Yes!!! We need to talk about the messy, nasty, real parts of recovery,” one person commented. “Thank you for sharing this. This is real life,” wrote a second person. “I think it’s WONDERFUL that you show what REALITY really looks like! Raw and honest! Thank you so much,” wrote a third follower.

It’s safe to say Ashley feels stronger than ever now that she’s a mom. In the February 4 episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, in which her husband, Justin Ervin, and their bundle of joy guest-starred in, Ashley revealed how her attitude has changed since giving birth.

“I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the brunette beauty divulged. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘That’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.” You go, girl!