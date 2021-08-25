Proud mama! Kylie Jenner’s baby bump photos from when she was pregnant with Stormi Webster will make you so excited for her second child with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star managed to stay out of the spotlight during her entire first pregnancy with her daughter, who was born on February 1, 2018. In fact, the mogul didn’t publicly confirm she was expecting until after Stormi arrived.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.”

She added, “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Needless to say, Ky fell instantly in love with her mini-me. “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother,” the Los Angeles native told Interview Germany in 2019. “I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.”

Although she’s stayed hush-hush about her timeline to expand her brood, Kylie has talked about having more kids since welcoming Stormi.

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, ‘When?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she told fans via Snapchat in 2018. “And I don’t know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had even already started thinking of “baby names” for her second child. “I haven’t found anything that I ‘love’ love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name,” she divulged.

Multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style on August 20 that Kylie is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Travis.

The starlet, who is reportedly due sometime around February 2022, has been “keeping a low profile” and “enjoying nights in” with Stormi, a source told In Touch at the time.

Keep scrolling to see Kylie’s sweetest baby bump photos from her first pregnancy!