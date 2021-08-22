Parenting pro. Kylie Jenner has proven herself to be an incredible mother — but there’s no denying she’s incredibly wise about the job, too. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has said a lot of insightful things about motherhood and pregnancy since welcoming her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

In August 2021, it was revealed that the makeup mogul and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, were pregnant and expecting their second child together following their recent reconciliation. They split in October 2019 and got back together in June 2021.

Kylie previously spoke about wanting to expand her brood — so it makes sense to see her pregnant again. “I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she gushed to People in July 2018 before noting that being a mother makes her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”

Despite her lengthy split with the rapper, the pair had no problem coparenting and have an awesome bond. “We’re like best friends,” she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me and I want the same for Stormi.”

An insider told Life & Style that Kylie’s toddler is eagerly awaiting her new sibling. “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” the source gushed one day after the happy news broke. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

It seems the tiny tot will have a new playmate sooner than later. “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. That puts Kylie’s due date in February 2022, give or take, so little Stormi might be getting a 4th birthday present in the form of a new sibling.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie’s most meaningful quotes on motherhood and pregnancy!