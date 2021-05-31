If there’s one family everyone loves ~keeping up~ with, it’s Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster. The longtime reality TV star and “Goosebumps” rapper welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and although the A-list couple took a break in 2019, they’ve come out stronger than ever!

Travis and Kylie are officially back together and “giving their relationship another shot,” a source told In Touch in May 2021. The Texas native and E! personality are “seeing where it leads,” the insider noted, adding “they’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”

Their rekindled romance comes over a year after they split in October 2019. At the time, Kylie took to Twitter to confirm their breakup. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

According to the source, Stormi was actually the catalyst for their reconciliation. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

Kylie and Travis “want to make it work this time around,” assured the insider. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

As for giving their toddler a sibling, “Kylie would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” a separate source revealed to In Touch. “And when the time is right.” Ultimately, no matter what the couple decides, Kylie’s family, namely mom Kris Jenner, is all for it!

The KUWTK executive producer “tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes, and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration,” an additional insider dished to Life & Style.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s cutest family photos with Stormi Webster over the years.