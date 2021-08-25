Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

If you’re a longtime fan of Kylie Jenner then you already know the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is capable of ~keeping~ a secret! After all, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott managed to hide her first pregnancy until the cosmetics mogul gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. With Kylie and Travis expecting baby No. 2, will they confirm the pregnancy or keep it a secret? Keep reading to find out what we know!

Kylie Jenner is keeping a ‘low profile’ amid her pregnancy:

Kylie, 24, is “keeping a low profile” and “enjoying nights in” with Stormi, 3, and Travis, 30, a source revealed to In Touch.

Moreover, the California native has “been looking after herself,” the insider added. “She’s eating healthy and has cut back on her strenuous exercise routine. While Kylie is still investing a lot of time in her business ventures, family comes first.”

Kylie Jenner knows how to hide a pregnancy:

Since Stormi was born, Kylie has opened up quite a bit about how she kept her condition a secret for nine months. “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” the E! alum recalled to Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special in June. “Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”

Kylie Jenner’s family kept her secret with Stormi:

During Kylie’s first pregnancy, the Kardashian-Jenner family also kept quiet about her having a baby. In fact, Kendall Jenner later admitted Kylie not telling the world was the “greatest decision” she could have ever made.

“This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” the model, 25, chimed in during the KUWTK reunion. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy.”

Kylie Jenner has ‘already started’ nesting:

The Kylie Skin founder “has already started designing the nursery,” a separate source told Life & Style, noting that she’s spending “an absolute fortune” on the room. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”