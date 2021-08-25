Many fans are convinced Kylie Jenner will do a big pregnancy reveal for baby No. 2 at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, but is she even invited? Keep reading for everything we know about her attending the swanky event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala with Travis Scott in 2018, which was just three months after she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster. She attended the following year with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, and posed alongside her famous family members — Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s likely the billionaire mogul is once again invited this year after the event was postponed in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unclear if she’ll attend after her pregnancy was confirmed by Life & Style on August 20.

While she was pregnant with Stormi, Kylie stayed completely out of the spotlight. The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t even confirm that she was expecting until after her daughter was born. She could follow suit for baby No. 2 and skip the swanky event to maintain her privacy.

Kylie has been “keeping a low profile” and “enjoying nights in” as of late, an insider told In Touch earlier this month. In addition to cutting back on her “strenuous exercise routine,” the Los Angeles native has also been “eating healthy” and “looking after herself.”

That being said, Kylie could completely flip the script and do a big public reveal. An insider told Life & Style on August 20 that the reality star was “just past the three-month mark” of pregnancy, which means she may have a small bump to display at the Met Gala before her due date, which will seemingly fall around February 2022.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Needless to say, it will be star-studded. Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka have all been tapped as co-chairs.

“Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, said in a statement. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.”