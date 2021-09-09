She’s glowing! Pregnant star Kylie Jenner flaunted her baby bump in a white mini dress while out in New York City during her first public outing since announcing she is expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 24, looked stunning after dining at the trendy Carbone restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on Wednesday, September 8. She paired the white halter dress with a long duster coat and clear-toed high heels.

It’s unclear if she’s visiting the East Coast with Travis, 30. The Texas native posted a photo via Instagram Stories the same night of himself at a recording studio.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed her second pregnancy on Tuesday, September 7, by posting an emotional video via Instagram that showed her pregnancy journey with the “Sicko Mode” rapper thus far. An insider previously told Life & Style earlier this month that the reality star’s due date is sometime around February 2022, and her pregnancy was “going smoothly.”

Kylie and Travis also share daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. Needless to say, the A-listers are over the moon about becoming a family of four.

The Life of Kylie alum “has already started designing the nursery,” a second source previously divulged to Life & Style, noting that the California native is “spending an absolute fortune” on her second child’s room. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Stepping out amid her pregnancy is definitely new for Kylie, who did not publicly confirm she was expecting Stormi until after her daughter’s birth.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the billionaire explained via Instagram at the time. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how.”

She continued, “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie’s baby bump during her outing in New York City!