Proud mom! Kate Hudson has three kids — son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

The ages of Kate’s kids range from a teenager to a toddler, and the Bride Wars actress noted her top priority is always her family.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in 2021. “The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go … I work my a– off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

The Skeleton Key actress married ex-husband Chris in 2000 after dating for less than a year. They welcomed Ryder in 2004 but split two years later in 2006.

She found love again with Matt, and they announced their engagement in April 2011, two months before she gave birth to their son, Bingham. They called off their engagement in 2014, citing that they had simply been growing in two different directions.

“We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives,” Kate told Allure after their uncoupling in October 2015. “That doesn’t mean, though, that we can’t rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids.”

Before Kate and Danny announced their engagement in September 2021, the couple had known each other for nearly 15 years before their relationship turned romantic in 2016.

“The first time I met Danny, I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends [Sara Foster and Erin Foster], and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the Almost Famous actress recalled via Instagram in December 2017 while celebrating their one-year anniversary. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike, and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend, turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.”

Kate revealed it took the Chief rocker “months” to make a move, but they’re now in it for the long haul. The Fabletics founder gave birth to their daughter, Rani, in October 2018.

Keep scrolling to meet Kate’s three children!