Kate Hudson is engaged! The actress’ boyfriend of over four years, Danny Fujikawa, proposed and she happily said “yes.” The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, and now they’re going to be husband and wife!

The 42-year-old shared the big news via Instagram, where she posted a selfie Danny took of the couple while on a hike above the Pacific Ocean. Kate put her left hand up to Danny’s chest to show an antique-looking diamond band around her ring finger.

Kate wrote “Let’s go!” in the caption, along with a series of emojis. She had a huge smile as she leaned in to kiss her hunky new fiance in the September 13 Instagram photo. The Fools Gold star was wearing a simple white hoodie with her hair pulled up in a loose topknot for the hike, while Danny could be seen in a purple T-shirt and baseball cap.

It appeared the proposal went down on the bluff above the ocean, and Danny caught the couple in the moment right after he popped the question. It’s only appropriate that it happened during a hike, as the longtime friends decided to go on a hike as their first official “date” when they decided to take things to the next level in December 2016.

On the couple’s one year anniversary on December 3, 2017, Kate recounted their first date via an Instagram post, showing the couple kissing along a hiking trail in the Santa Monica Mountains.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” Kate began.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!” she gushed.

The pair became parents on October 2, 2018, when Kate welcomed her first daughter and first child by Danny, and her name was so sentimental. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani Rose (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Kate explained in an Instagram post. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.” The actress is also a mom to sons Ryder Robinson, 17, by ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, by former fiance, Matt Bellamy.