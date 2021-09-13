Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, didn’t just look stunning on the Met Gala red carpet, they looked completely in love.

Brooklyn, 22, lent a hand to the actress, 26, with her dress on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13, making sure the train of her dress laid perfectly for photos before stealing a quick kiss on her cheek.

The Bates Motel actress opted to wear a bright pink gown, designed by Valentino, for the night, matching the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She accompanied her dress with arm-length gloves, which were a softer shade of pink. Meanwhile, the aspiring photographer kept it classic with a black tux and skinny black tie.

This is Brooklyn’s first time attending the Met Gala, however the Transformers: Age of Extinction star previously attended the event in 2015, where she wore Jason Wu.

The pair moved through the event flawlessly, save for one awkward moment where Vogue’s host for the night Keke Palmer didn’t recognize the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in October 2019 and their relationship progressed quickly. After nine months of dating, the couple announced that they were engaged.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn shared via Instagram in July 2020. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” Peltz wrote.

And the couple has had the support of both of Brooklyn’s famous parents.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!” Victoria, 47, shared at the time. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x.”

“Congratulations to these two beautiful people … As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys,” the famous footballer, 46, shared via Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see Brooklyn and Nicola strut on the Met Gala’s red carpet.