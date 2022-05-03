Soulmates! Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Are Madly in Love: See Their Cutest Moments

Too cute! Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have shown that they are head over heels in love with each other since they started dating in 2019.

The pair had an organic and whirlwind romance for nearly three years before tying the knot in April 2022. Brooklyn and the Bates Motel star had an elegant wedding held at the actress’ family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

While attending the 2022 Met Gala, Brooklyn revealed that being married has been amazing because he “married his best mate.” They even have a secret handshake … can it get any cuter than that?

“You inspire me every single day and I couldn’t imagine a life without you,” Brooklyn captioned his International Women’s Day tribute to his lady in March 2022. “You are my absolute angel and soulmate and I couldn’t imagine you not being by my side.”

Although they have lived in the spotlight from a young age, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are a down-to-earth pairing.

From fashion shows to red carpets, it seems like the couple’s favorite place is lounging at home with each other or spending time with their family. While playing the Mr. & Mrs. Vogue Challenge, both Nicola and Brooklyn revealed that the actress’ ideal date night is staying in while lounging in pajamas binging Gilmore Girls.

During their Valentine’s Day Dinner video with Vogue, the couple discussed their wedding plans and the days leading up to the big day. Nicola explained that the night before their wedding, the aspiring photographer was going to have a “boys slumber party” with both their fathers and brothers while she stayed with the girls.

“So, from the Friday night dinner we’re not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon,” the Holidate actress said. “We’ve been panicking about it. This one night apart,” she laughed.

Brooklyn popped the big question to Nicole in July 2020 when the two publicly announced the proposal on Instagram. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” Nicola’s caption read. “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

