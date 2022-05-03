Give it up for Hollywood’s hottest couple! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been making headlines since romance rumors first started swirling in late 2020.

Months after dating speculation started, the model confirmed in a series of since-deleted Instagram photos from January 2021 that she and the Black Panther actor were a couple. Since then, they’ve been open about sharing their love with fans.

“We met actually a few years ago,” Lori told Bustle in June 2021 of their relationship. “We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing.”

Things escalated from there, but the SKN by Lori Harvey founder said she and Michael have never felt pressure to overshare their relationship online.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So, we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’” she explained to the site. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

While their Instagram followers only get a glimpse into their private life, Lori couldn’t help but gush over her boyfriend’s helping hand during her Vogue Beauty Secrets video from May 2021.

“I test all my products, of course, on myself,” she said of her skincare line. “But I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model.”

Lori’s family, including father Steve Harvey, has also welcomed the actor with open arms.

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” the Family Feud host joked during a January 2021 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.’”

Scroll through the gallery to see Michael and Lori’s cutest moments together so far.