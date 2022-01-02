Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.

Keep reading to find out if Lori is pregnant with her and Michael’s first child.

Courtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship

The two didn’t confirm their relationship until they posted a few tagged Instagram photos of each other went Instagram official in January 2021. However, they were first spotted at an airport together in Atlanta in November 2020, per TMZ.

Six months after their Instagram-official moment, Lori touched on their romance in an interview with Bustle, mentioning that they had “actually met a few years ago.”

“We had some mutual friends,” she told the publication in June 2021. “I think we met out, just in passing … I was like, ‘He’s cute!’”

Lori and Michael Keep a Low-Profile

In her Bustle interview, Lori indicated that she and the Black Panther actor are cautious about how much they share of their relationship with the world. In fact, the two rarely share photos of one another to the public, as Michael’s Instagram has only a few images of Lori.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally,” she said. “So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or do we keep this to ourselves?’”

Despite their proactive caution on posting about their personal life, the couple understand they have fans who want to get a glimpse into their romance.

“We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” Lori added. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Is Baby No. 1 on the Way?

Despite her “baby daddy” reference in her Instagram video, it doesn’t appear that the duo are expecting a child at the moment.

In the week leading up to that clip, Lori posted photos of herself on outings and also pictures from photoshoots and does not appear to be pregnant.