Travis Kelce doesn’t mind his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, talking about their romance on her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Who wouldn’t be flattered?” a source exclusively tells Life & Style on Friday, May 3. “He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves.”

Though most of the album was written before their relationship, Taylor, 34, makes it clear she’s smitten with the Kansas City football star in songs like “The Alchemy” and “So High School.”

Taylor, known for her deeply personal lyrics concerning her love life, released her 11th studio album on April 19. Fans expected most of her tracks to dissect her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, but instead it surrounded a more recent ex of hers: Matty Healy.

Taylor dated the 1975 frontman briefly from April to June 2023, only months before sparking her romance with the professional football player, 34, that summer. Taylor and Matty were rumored to be in and out of each other’s lives romantically dating all the way back to 2014.

“It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about, reminded me why songwriting actually gets me through my life,” the “You Belong With Me” artist told fans of the inspiration behind the album during an Eras Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia. “I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Taylor was not subtle in her mentions of the 35-year-old rocker, hinting at his documented obsessions with typewriters and love of music by Charlie Puth and Blue Nile.

“What looked at the time like a two-month rebound with a bad boy was so much more intense than anyone realized,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 2. “Matty is the man who really broke Taylor’s heart.”

In the lyrics, Taylor admits to being devoted to a romance with a “wild boy” after years of choosing stability with Joe, 33.

“She finally opted for passion with Matty, but it quickly soured because of his lies about what he wanted for their future,” the insider continued, noting that Taylor sings about how the “love of my life” turned into “the loss of my life.”

Matty’s mom weighed in about the lyrics about her son amid the release of the album last month. “I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all,” Denise Welch sarcastically joked while appearing on Loose Women on April 26, a talk show in the U.K. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Declining to delve deeper into the subject, the matriarch, 65, simply wished “Taylor all the best.”