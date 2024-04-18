Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline

On November 19, 2014, Taylor attended a 1975 concert with her friends Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding, and she reportedly met Matty for the first time. The “Bad Blood” singer posted photos from the concert, along with a video, on Instagram two days later on November 21, 2014. She captioned the post with “Yeah you wanna find love, Then you know where the city is,” lyrics from one of The 1975’s songs, “The City.”
November 22, 2014
Taylor was spotted wearing 1975 merch in Los Angeles, and earlier that month, Matty had been seen wearing a T-shirt with the 1989 album cover on the front.
November 29, 2014
Matty said he “wouldn’t say no” to dating Taylor Swift after a radio DJ asked him about their relationship and Taylor’s appearance at his concert.
“Let’s just see what happens,” Matty said, per E! News. “I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation.”
December 4, 2014
Taylor’s spotted at another 1975 concert, this time with Karlie Kloss. The outing fueled the rumors about Taylor and Matty being a couple.
January 20, 2015
Matty addressed the rumors about his relationship with Taylor and denied they were dating during an appearance on Australia 2Day FM Radio Show, per E! News.
“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”
March 2016
Matty called his relationship with Taylor a “flirtation” in an interview with Q Magazine, per Elle.
“If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinizing, emasculating thing,” the “Oh Caroline” singer told the publication.
September 2022
As Swifties waited for Midnights to release, rumors began to swirl that The 1975 had collaborated with Taylor on the album. Matty was quick to shut them down and called the speculation “fake news” via X, per People.
However, he later revealed that his band and Taylor had worked on a song together for the album, but that version didn’t make the cut.
January 2023
Taylor made an impromptu appearance at The 1975’s concert in London and performed her hit “Anti Hero” for the first time.
May 2023
A month after news broke that Taylor and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn split, Matty was spotted attending the Eras tour in Nashville, Tennessee.
May 11, 2023
Taylor and Matty were seen holding hands in New York City’s Casa Cipriani.
“Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” a source revealed to People in an article published on May 12, 2023.
May 13, 2023
Matty was seen at another Eras tour performance, and this time he was with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.
May 15, 2023
Fans spotted Taylor and Matty leaving a New York City recording studio together.