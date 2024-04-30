Nick Viall’s wife, Natalie Joy, clapped back at backlash she received for flaunting her cleavage in her wedding dress.

After the couple tied the knot on April 27, Natalie, 25, took to Instagram to share photos from the reception. While many fans couldn’t stop gushing about how beautiful she looked, others called out Natalie for showing so much cleavage in her gown.

“I don’t understand the trashy look for a wedding. You are beautiful … this look isn’t it,” one social media user commented. Another chimed in, “We get it. You have big boobs. You don’t need to shove them in our face at every opportunity.”

Natalie eventually noticed the rude comments, and addressed her critics in an Instagram Stories post on Monday, April 29. “Some of y’all are actually being ridiculous with these comments,” she wrote. “Yes, I’m breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger. I was not in ‘pain,’ I simply just had massive tits [sic].”

Natalie then noted she was “surrounded by people” that she considers “family and literal family” at the wedding, and nobody “made it weird so y’all don’t make it weird.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

“Anyways continuing on with good vibes and wishing y’all the best!!!” she concluded.

Nick, 43, and Natalie’s wedding was held at her family property in Savannah, Georgia. ”I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere,” she told People about the ceremony. “Lots of white flowers and we’ve got a touch of light blue as a little bit of color.”

The former Bachelor star added, “I’ve always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event, and even though we’re having it on the farm, we’re doing both. So it’s kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe.”

The couple confirmed their romance in January 2021, and Nick proposed two years later in January 2023. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the TV personality captioned an Instagram post while announcing their engagement.

Courtesy of Natalie Joy/Instagram

Nearly three months before their wedding, Natalie and Nick took a major step in their relationship when they welcomed baby No. 1. “River Rose Viall,” Nick wrote alongside several adorable photos of the newborn. “Named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece … The best part of life starts now.”

Natalie and Nick clearly love being parents, and they regularly share photos of their daughter on social media. “Wanna bottle these moments up and live in them forever!!!” the Maryland native wrote alongside several photos of the couple posing with River via Instagram on March 18.