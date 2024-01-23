Joey Graziadei had a brief conversation with his parents and sisters on the season 28 premiere of The Bachelor and fans want to know more about his supportive father, Nick Graziadei.

Who Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei’s Father?

Joey’s dad is Nick Graziadei. The tennis instructor first opened up to the public about his relationship with Nick on season 20 of The Bachelorette in 2023. Joey told Charity Lawson about how his parents divorced when he was in kindergarten because Nick came out as gay.

“My parents split when I was pretty young,” Joey shared. “I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family. And both my parents were amazing coparents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

Nick lives in Pennsylvania and has a private Instagram account.

What Is Joey Graziadei’s Relationship With His Father?

Joey and his dad have an extremely close relationship. Nick often appears in photos on Joey’s Instagram page and the reality star opened up about their bond on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in July 2023.

“My dad is one of my favorite people in this world and I talk to him about everything,” Joey dished. “So when explaining who he is as a person, it’s part of him and it’s something that needs to be talked about more and not so refrained from or worried to talk about.”

However, before Joey opened up about his dad’s personal life on national television, he had a conversation with him first. “I had to think through when I wanted to bring up my parents’ divorce and my dad coming out,” he admitted. “It’s serious and it’s important. I had a conversation with my dad before going on the show and I wanted to make sure he was OK with me sharing his story because it’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life.”

The Pennsylvania native said that his dad was “comfortable” with his story being shared because he “trusted” that Joey would talk about it “in the right light.”

Joey admittedly knew it would be crucial to talk about his family while his relationship with Charity developed. “You have to connect on something and family is something that’s so big for Charity,” he explained. “I could also talk about my family for hours. To explain my family’s dynamic was something that was super important.”

Who Is Joey Graziadei’s Mom?

Joey’s mom is Cathy Pagliaro. Despite her divorce from Nick, the two have remained amicable while coparenting their children. In addition to Joey, they also have daughters Carly Monzo and Eleanor Graziadei.

Cathy and Nick proved that they were on good terms during the season 28 premiere of The Bachelor in January 2024. They appeared in the same scene as they chatted with Joey before his journey on the ABC show began.