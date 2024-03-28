It took Joey Graziadei years after his parents’ divorce to realize that his father, Nick Graziadei, was a gay man. The Bachelor star said that even his younger sister understood Nick’s sexuality long before Joey did.

“[My parents] got divorced when I was in first grade, around that time. My little sister was a year or two younger than me. She knew right away that my dad had a boyfriend and everything. I thought it was his roommates,” Joey, 28, revealed on the Thursday, March 28, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “It took me a while to figure it out until, actually, I was in, I want to say, middle school.”

Joey said he finally had the conversation with his father after saying “something a little insensitive” in front of him. “My dad was like, ‘Oh, he really doesn’t know,’” the tennis instructor continued. “He never sat me down and had that talk because it’s a tough talk to have. I still remember this conversation. He tried his best to explain everything.”

ABC

The truth about Nick’s sexuality didn’t change things between the father and son, who have maintained a close relationship to this day. Bachelor Nation fans got to see their bond when Nick appeared during Joey’s hometown date on The Bachelorette, as well as on the Monday, March 25, finale episode of The Bachelor.

“It’s just an understanding that he lived his true self,” Joey gushed. “I appreciate so much that my dad did that. I just think he’s a really special person. I am so happy that I learned about that and started to understand what love is like and have him show that side of himself. He’s able to live in his true light now. It definitely made me a more understanding person, I would say.”

The Pennsylvania native also proved to be a great wingman for his dad, as he told listeners that Nick was still single. “If anyone’s out there, slide in my DMs for my dad. I got you,” he added.

Despite their divorce, Joey’s parents still “have so much love for each other,” the reality star said. His mom, Cathy Pagliaro, was also present for the important family moments on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Joey first opened up about his relationship with his dad while telling Charity Lawson about his family on The Bachelorette. “My family is an extremely loving family,” he shared. “And both my parents were amazing coparents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

He later confirmed that he got Nick’s permission to share his story on the show. “I wanted to make sure he was OK with me sharing his story because it’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life,” Joey explained.

The Graziadei family met Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent during The Bachelor finale. Although they hit it off with both women, Joey wound up choosing Kelsey, 25, in the end and proposing to her. The two are still together and are now finally able to flaunt their relationship publicly.