Season 32 Bachelor Joey Graziadei says he has an “extremely loving” family although his parents split up when he was young. Fans want to know more about his dad, mom and siblings.

Who Are ‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei’s Parents?

Joey is the son of Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro and was born and raised in Royersford, Pennsylvania. When he was in kindergarten, Joey’s dad came out as gay and his parents divorced. Fans learned about the situation when he discussed it with Bachelorette Charity Lawson while competing on her season.

He revealed on the show, “My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family. And both my parents were amazing coparents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

Joey later shared during a July 2023 appearance on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast about how and when he decided to bring up the subject with Charity during one of their dates.

“I had to think through when I wanted to bring up my parents’ divorce and my dad coming out. It’s serious and it’s important. I had a conversation with my dad before going on the show and I wanted to make sure he was OK with me sharing his story because it’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life,” Joey explained.

“I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would carry myself and talk about it, and it would be shared in the right light,” the tennis pro continued.

Joey went on to call his dad one of his “favorite people in the world. I talk to him about everything, so when you explain who he is as a person, it’s part of him and it’s something that needs to be talked about more and not so refrained from,” Joey concluded.

Even though Joey has lived in Hawaii since graduating from high school, his hometown date with Charity took place where he grew up in Pennsylvania. Fans were disappointed that Joey’s dad and his husband weren’t featured during his hometown date, as it was left to his Uncle Joe to ask Charity hard questions about the pair’s blossoming relationship.

Who Are ‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei’s Siblings?

Joey has two sisters, Carly Monzo and Eleanor Graziadei. While the latter’s Instagram is set to private, Carly has shared plenty of photos alongside her brother. The siblings spent Christmas 2023 together, as Carly wrote next to a photo of the three, “Feeling so incredibly thankful to have spent the entire weekend with these two that have my whole heart.”

In a May 2023 Instagram post, Carly shared a photo alongside Joey and wrote, “My puppy brother is 28!!! Love you more than you love the Packers, golfing and mint chocolate chip ice cream.”