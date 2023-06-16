Who are the two lucky guys? Bachelorette season 20 star Charity Lawson is looking for Mr. Right, but who did she choose as her final two picks at the end?

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, the Georgia native gushed about how “giddy” she felt after filming the season.

“Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys,” she said. So, who will be her top two guys?

Keep reading to see spoilers on Charity’s hometown dates, her final two and more details about her season.

Who Are Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Final 2 Contestants?

It is currently unclear who Charity will choose as her final two, as the season won’t air on ABC until Monday, June 26. However, fans already know who is in the final four group, thanks to a report by Reality Steve.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who Are Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Final 4?

In April 2023, Reality Steve reported that the season 20 star’s final four are contestants Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant and Dotun Olubeko. According to the blogger’s Instagram post, Charity will be seen taking a trip to all four of their hometowns and meeting their families, all of which were filmed earlier that month.

While speaking with ET in June 2023, Charity explained that she made sure to approach her season with a new mindset.

“I definitely am coming in here with an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love, hopefully,” she explained. “I took the time off to really work on myself and even be more prepared with what I’m looking for, so I definitely am ready.”

Previously, Charity starred on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor, where viewers saw the duo’s split unfold.

“It was the toughest decision to date by far,” Zach admitted to Us Weekly in March 2023. “It was such a strong relationship and her family was so funny and welcoming and loving, and when I had to wake up on the morning at the ceremony, I had to make a very difficult decision because the other three women too were all awesome and unique, and their families were great in their own way.”

When it came to the decision for Charity to lead The Bachelorette’s 20th season, Zach praised his former castmate.

“She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart,” he explained. “She’s someone from the very beginning that — I don’t know what exactly it was — but [she] was just trustworthy.”

Is Bachelorette Charity Lawson Engaged?

It’s still too early to know whether or not Charity gets engaged by the end of season 20, but fans will get to watch her journey to find love on ABC beginning Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!