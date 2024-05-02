LiB’s Chelsea ‘Surprised’ Megan Fox Believed Lookalike Claim

Love Is Blind season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell faced a lot of backlash for comparing her looks to Megan Fox, and the reality star exclusively tells Life & Style that she was “beyond surprised” ​when she saw that Megan actually addressed the situation.

“It was very nice. Her reaction was so kind,” explains Chelsea, 31. “It was so sweet. It was so girl power. It was interesting. That whole debacle was crazy. It flipped the world upside down. And so for her to address it was just amazing.”

Chelsea has been repeatedly roasted by fans for ​saying her looks have been compared to Megan, and the Transformers star addressed Chelsea’s comments during an interview with E! News during the Revolve Festival at Coachella on April 13.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something, because I don’t really watch TV very much,” Megan, 37, said. “But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at, like, Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love Is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.’”

Megan added that she felt like Chelsea didn’t “deserve” to get “bullied” online. She also revealed that she saw a photo of Chelsea and believed the Netflix star’s claims.

“A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,’” Megan continued. “So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope, like, she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Netflix

Since her time on TV, Chelsea’s amped up the amount of time she spends traveling solo. She recently partnered with the company Flash Pack to invite and empower women from around the world to join her latest solo travel adventure, which will include a sunset cruise off Santorini’s shores, basking on blissful beaches in Mykonos, uncovering foodie secrets in Athens and more.

“Traveling is my main focus right now. And really being a voice for women who are nervous to do the solo traveling,” Chelsea previously told Life & Style. “My main priority right now is reaching out and being a voice to women to give them the strength to want to explore the world.”

She continued, “My main focus is showing people you can see the world. You don’t have to have a lot of money. You don’t have to have a lot of time. You don’t have to even know anyone. You’re going to go, you’re going to explore this world and it’s going to be amazing.”