It didn’t take long for Love Is Blind season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell to be roasted by fans over comments she made in the pods, comparing herself to Megan Fox. However, hours after Netflix dropped the first six episodes of the new season, Chelsea responded to fan’s backlash.

“Don’t worry I’ll never say that s–t again,” Chelsea, 31, responded via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, adding multiple crying laughing emoji after one fan questioned whether she and the Transformers star look alike or if she scammed Jimmy Presnell.

During a pod date, the flight attendant asked Jimmy, 28, if he ever gets told he looks like a celebrity. After the software sales rep admitted he does, Chelsea responded, “I do too, all the time on the plane! I get one person, and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

After she gave a hint that it’s “MGK’s wife or his girlfriend,” Jimmy was visibly shocked and giddy. “Are you saying you look like Megan Fox?”

“It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else,” Chelsea claimed. “At least I’m assuming so.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram; Getty

Fans also took to X to voice their opinions about Chelsea’s claims, with one user tweeting, “Why would you tell this man you look like Megan Fox … on a show LITERALLY called Love Is Blind??? Dat mek sense to you???”

“Not me barely watching this new season of Love Is Blind and this girl saying she gets told she looks like Megan Fox… mf wishes,” another person tweeted.

While Jimmy ultimately proposed to Chelsea, ending his pod relationship with single mom Jessica Vestal, he seemed disappointed to learn that the event planner does not, in fact, resemble the Jennifer’s Body star.

“She definitely lied to me on some uh … how she looked,” Jimmy said during a confessional after meeting his fiancée in person for the first time. “Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Chelsea began to question Jimmy’s attraction to her, telling producers, “Maybe I wasn’t what he was expecting. I don’t want him to wake up one morning and just decide that he screwed up with his decision.”

Despite feeling lied to, Jimmy told Chelsea she’s “gorgeous.” However, the couple seemed to hit a roadblock due to Chelsea feeling “self-conscious.”

Getty; Netflix

“I was really nervous about being in a bathing suit in front of Jimmy for the first time because what if he really likes me for me but what if he sees me and decides, like, oops, nope?” she said in a confessional during the cast’s trip to Punta Cana. “I am beyond attracted to Jimmy. His personality makes him ten times cuter, but everything about him is just perfect.”