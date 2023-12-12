Get your popcorn out! Nick and Vanessa Lachey are officially prepping the pods as a new season of Love Is Blind has officially been announced by Netflix. Not only will fans get season 6 of the hit reality TV series, but season 7 has also been confirmed to be in the works.

When Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Premiere?

Love Is Blind season 6 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2023.

“We’re all ready for a fresh start at love,” the streaming giant announced on December 12, 2023. “Love’s worth the wait this Valentine’s Day.”

Who Is Hosting ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

Nick and Vanessa are back to cohost after previously serving as cohosts for the last five seasons. The married couple shared the news in a new teaser clip, playfully teasing that they were personally preparing the pods themselves.

“Whoa! What are you doing?” Nick asked as he was seen holding an electric drill as cameras abruptly entered the pods. Meanwhile, Vanessa was spotted next to him looking through paint swatches. “Look, I know you’re excited to find love in the pods but we need a little more time, OK? They have to be ready. Go away, we’ll see ya!”

Where Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Be Filmed?

While the last experiment documented hopeful singles finding love in Houston, Texas, this season viewers will be taken to the East Coast and locked into Charlotte, North Carolina.

Will There Be More Seasons of ‘Love Is Blind’?

Season 7 of the popular reality TV series has already been announced. Kinetic Content, the company that produces the show, has already sent out casting calls for singles in Denver, Colorado, Saint Paul, Minnesota and Minneapolis dating back to March 2023.

The reality TV series, which takes hopeful singles through a less conventional type of dating, is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, with all five seasons ranking in the global Top 10, according to the network.

What Happened in Season 5 of ‘Love Is Blind’?

Season 5 was seen as highly controversial by fans as only saw two couples, Lydia Velez and James Milton Jr. and Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata, make it to the altar.

Lydia and Milton were the only couple to tie the knot during the season 5 finale. The Texas couple later revealed during the October 2023 reunion episode that they were still happily married almost a year and a half after the finale was filmed.

“I think in the past, before I met Lydia… I would typically stay at work too late. Now, 5:30 hits and I’m like, ‘Hey, I gotta get home to my wife,'” Milton explained during the special. “A few years ago, I could’ve never imagined feeling this way, being this way. It’s beautiful.”