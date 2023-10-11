'Love Is Blind' Season 5: Which Couples Are Still Together?

JP and Taylor

JP and Taylor had an instant connection and became the first engaged couple to come out of the pods during episode 2. However, their love story seemingly ended during the grand reveal.

While the other couples enjoyed their love-filled vacation in Mexico, JP’s attitude drastically changed toward his bride-to-be. After Taylor gained the courage to confront his stand-offish behavior, he admitted that her makeup during their first meeting turned him off.

“I understand you tried to present yourself, and look as best you could, but I feel like if you would’ve presented yourself like this, without any makeup, it would have been better,” he said during the episode. “It felt like you were fake.”

Taylor left the not-so-happy getaway without JP and has since questioned her ex’s real reasoning for his changed demeanor.

“We’re on here for an emotional connection, and we had built such a strong connection between us … To me I don’t feel like there’s a lot of truth behind that, but I was definitely hurt about it,” the teacher told E! following the October 2023 premiere. “I didn’t leave J.P. due to the makeup comment, I left JP because I fell in love with this version of him and then that version was no longer there.”