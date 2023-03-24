A Guide to the Couples of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Who’s Still Together?

Is love truly blind? Another round of singles entered the Love Is Blind pods hoping to find love during season 4 of the Netflix experiment. After multiple blind proposals and rocky roads to the altar, some of the couples could not make love last.

“I made the wrong choice and now I’m going to propose to another woman,” a male voice, appearing to be Zack Goytowski, could be heard in the trailer for the latest season.

After the streaming service dropped the first five episodes on March 24, fans watched as the criminal defense attorney struggled to choose between Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi.

“I think it’s this: Irina, she’s a little immature. And she plays, like, games, you know. Like girl games to try to win a man,” Zack confided in housemate Marshall Glaze. “She tries to create a little bit of tension. That concerns me.”

He went on to say that there’s “been some s–t that’s gone down,” and that Bliss “really doesn’t like” Irina.

“I think Bliss thinks Irina is like a bad person. I really trust Irina on a deep level, and it’s crazy cause I don’t really trust many people, like at all,” he added. “Trust is really hard for me. With Irina it’s like, this one would have my back every step of the way.”

While Zack claimed that he and Bliss had an “incredibly deep connection,” he ultimately proposed to Irina.

“I wanna marry someone who’s marrying me because they love who I am as a person,” he admitted during a confessional before seeing his bride for the first time. However, it was clear from their awkward first encounter that their relationship was doomed.

Despite accepting a ring from her fiancé, Irina opted for a hug instead of a kiss at their reveal after telling Zack he looked like a cartoon character and calling him “creepy.”

“I’m completely shocked. I had no idea what Zack looked like and it’s going to take me some time to get used to,” she said during her confessional. “I thought he would be a little more normal.”

The pair didn’t last long as they agreed to call it quits during their trip to Mexico.

“You’re really dorky. To be honest, you’re a big dork. I’m literally treating you so poorly, I know it. I won’t even like look at you, touch you,” Irina confessed. “You talk to me, and I literally look away. I’m a complete jerk to you. Maybe [Bliss] was the one. Maybe you did get the wrong choice.”

According to Zack, they were “on the same page.” “I think we should call it. I don’t think it’s gonna work out,” he added.

Keep scrolling to find out which season 4 couples are still together.