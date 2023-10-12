A Guide to Every Couple From Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’: Who’s Still Together?

When Netflix’s Love Is Blind in February 2020 fans were immediately hooked on the never-before-seen dating experiment. Thirty singles, separated into men and women, “date” for two weeks without ever seeing who they are speaking with. The fact that more than two dozen couples have gotten engaged in the show’s five seasons proves that love truly is blind. But were they able to make love last?

Keep scrolling to find out which couples from Love Is Blind are still together.