When Netflix’s Love Is Blind in February 2020 fans were immediately hooked on the never-before-seen dating experiment. Thirty singles, separated into men and women, “date” for two weeks without ever seeing who they are speaking with. The fact that more than two dozen couples have gotten engaged in the show’s five seasons proves that love truly is blind. But were they able to make love last?
Keep scrolling to find out which couples from Love Is Blind are still together.
Amber and Barnett
Loud spoken Amber Pike stole the heart of Matt Barnett during season one of Love Is Blind. The pair immediately hit it off and got engaged. They continue to prove that love in the pods is the real deal as they celebrated their four-year anniversary in November 2022.
“I know a lot of people have their opinions about Matt and I and how we live our life… but looking back at this past year only solidifies that… IDGAF,” Amber wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Every human being, no matter how caught up they get with society’s expectations, has their own unique desire for what they want their life to be and the life I dreamed about was based off of my own expectations and nobody else’s.”
Lauren and Cameron
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed from season 1 are one of the most beloved couples to come out of the pods.
“A love story I could have only dreamed of … not perfect but perfect for me!” Lauren wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “Cheers to three years of love, marriage and happiness. Us against the world forever. Happy anniversary baby! #BonnieAndClydeMinusTheShootup now let’s have some babiessssss
Colleen and Matt
Fans were skeptical about season 3’s Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, but they proved skeptics wrong when they said “I do” at the altar. Despite not moving in together for nearly two years after tying the knot, the couple are still going strong and celebrated their two-year anniversary in July 2023.
Alexa and Brennon
There is no breaking Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia. The pair were strong from day one and continue to prove their love and even had fans speculating about a possible Love Is Blind baby.
“I can promise you 100 percent just like I want to promise her — I work every day,” Brennan previously told Alexa’s father. “I’ll work my ass off to give her the best life that she deserves.”
Chelsea and Kwame
Kwame Appiah proposed to Chelsea Griffin after being turned down by Micah Lussier. While some viewers considered Chelsea his backup choice, Chelsea’s love for the Portland-based soccer player was undeniable.
After overcoming obstacle after obstacle, the couple tied the knot on their wedding day, and he made the move to Seattle. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2023.
Bliss and Zack
Despite not proposing to Bliss Poureetezadi in the pods, Zack Goytowski quickly realized he’d made a mistake. They rekindled their romance after he broke things off with Irina Solomonova in Mexico.
Lucky for Zack, Bliss was willing to give him a second chance and they made it down the aisle. The pair is still going strong and celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2023.
Tiffany and Brett
Another fan-favorite couple, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell’s chemistry was undeniable. Brett credits podmate Marshall Glaze for pointing him in Tiffany’s direction. And thank goodness for it, because these two made a picture-perfect couple.
Following their nuptials, Tiffany made the move to Portland to be closer to his work.
Lydia and Milton
Perhaps the most unlikely of couples, Milton Johnson proposed to Lydia Velez Gonzalez after her failed relationship with Izzy. However, after it was exposed that Lydia had a pre-pod relationship with Uche Okoroha, drama ensued.
It appears the dynamic duo were able to overcome their differences, including the age gap, as they were married on May 31, 2022.
Johnie and Chris
While Chris Fox did not propose to Johnnie Maraist after an on-again, off-again relationship in the pods, the pair gave their relationship a second chance off camera. However, it’s unclear if they are still together or just how long their rekindled romance lasted.