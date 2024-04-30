Daisy Kent didn’t find love with Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor, but she reportedly has a new man in her life five months after filming the show’s finale. The reality star is dating her college friend Thor Herbst, according to an April 29 report.

“They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source told Us Weekly. “He reached out to her first and it’s been going really well.”

After traveling together throughout the month of April, including a trip to Mexico with Daisy’s family, the new couple also attended Stagecoach on April 28, Us Weekly’s insider added.

Thor graduated from San Diego State in 2021 with a real estate degree, according to his LinkedIn. He is currently living in Las Vegas and works as a management associate for Terrible’s, which appears to be a car wash, gas station and convenience store. Meanwhile, Daisy, 25, lives in San Diego and works as an account executive.

News of Daisy’s new relationship comes following her confession that she was seeing someone new. On the April 11 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, the Minnesota native told host Ashley Iaconetti that she had gone on “multiple dates with the same person,” but did not reveal her mystery man’s identity.

“I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first,” she shared.

Daisy was the runner-up on Joey’s season of The Bachelor. The pair’s relationship ended during the season 28 finale, which aired on March 25. Daisy was praised for how she handled the breakup, as she realized she wasn’t going to be Joey’s final pick during their last date and chose to maturely end things with him at the final rose ceremony. Joey went on to propose to Kelsey Anderson.

Following her stint on the show, Daisy, who uses a cochlear implant to hear, turned down an offer to star as the next lead of The Bachelorette. She explained that she felt the role would be too demanding on her health and admitted that being on The Bachelor helped her realize that she wasn’t sure she’d even be ready to get engaged in such a short period of time.

However, she also confirmed that her new relationship did not play a part in her decision. “I made [that choice] on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else,” she shared. “Because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me. So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”