Following Daisy Kent’s split from Joey Graziadei on the finale of The Bachelor season 28, fans are curious about her love life. Is the reality star dating someone new?

Is The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent Dating After Joey Graziadei Split?

Daisy turned down an offer to be the next lead of The Bachelorette, but her love life seems to be thriving away from the cameras. She revealed on the April 11, 2024, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast that she has been dating.

“I think I’m at such a good spot in my life, but I also think I did learn about myself a lot for the show, so no matter what, right now, I’m going to put myself first,” Daisy admitted. “But, yeah, I have gone on dates.”

The Minnesota native confirmed to host Ashley Iaconetti that she had gone on “multiple dates with the same person.” However, she hinted that things hadn’t gotten super serious just yet.

“You never know how time’s going to go, but I would say I’m happy right now, and it’s looking positive,” she concluded. The following week, she answered, “Yes,” when asked if she was dating someone.

Daisy also shut down online speculation that her mystery man was former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant John Henry Spurlock. Social media videos showed the pair looking quite cozy during a night out, but Daisy insisted that they are not an item.

Why Did Daisy Kent Turn Down ‘The Bachelorette’?

Prior to opening up about her dating life, Daisy admitted that she was asked to star on season 21 of The Bachelorette. She turned down the gig to focus on herself and told Ashley that a potential new love interest had nothing to do with her decision.

“I can actually say 100 percent that I made [that choice] on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else,” Daisy shared. “Because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me. So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”

ABC

Daisy turned down the gig during the live portion of The Bachelor season 28 finale on March 25, 2024. She later revealed that she made her decision two weeks before the taping.

On “The Viall Files” podcast in early April 2024, Daisy explained that part of the reason she decided not to be the Bachelorette was because of her health. Daisy is deaf in one ear and uses a cochlear implant to hear. “[As the lead] you’re up super late, it’s nonstop,” she explained. “I talked to a lot of past leads when [the show] was in talks with me and I just knew from a health point it would be a lot.”

She also hinted that being on The Bachelor helped her realize that she wasn’t going to be ready to get engaged after just a few weeks of knowing someone. “I didn’t realize how much of a big thing it is,” she admitted. “I think right now I just want to live and be happy. I’m always gonna jump for opportunities but I just think this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”

Instead, Jenn Tran was selected as the lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Why Did The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei Split?

Daisy was the runner-up on Joey’s season of The Bachelor. She began having doubts about her relationship with Joey during their final date of the season. As the final rose ceremony neared, Daisy said she realized that something “felt off” and she knew that Joey wasn’t going to pick her.

To confirm her feelings, she paid a visit to the other finalist, Kelsey Anderson, who said she didn’t have those same doubts. At that point, Daisy knew her fate. The women rode to the final rose ceremony together to show their support for each other. When Daisy met Joey on the beach, she ended the relationship before he dumped her.

“I do love you, but the thing is, you’re not going to choose me,” Daisy said. “The last couple days I realized that you’re not my person and I know that you know that. And as much as that hurts I know you said you want the best for me so I’m gonna do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.”

They reunited on the live after show and were on good terms. Daisy has also maintained a close friendship with Kelsey, who got engaged to Joey during the finale.