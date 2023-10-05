What Does Stacy From Love Is Blind Do? Job Details

While Love Is Blind stars Stacy Snyder and Izzy Kapata found a “fun” connection while in the pods, it’s clear real life hit them when Izzy had a frank conversation with her father about finances.

“At the end of the day, Stacy likes restaurants. She likes to travel. She likes nice things,” her dad privately told producers during the September 29 episode. “It doesn’t mean that he’s gotta make a gazillion dollars, but it means that she doesn’t wanna go Dutch on a meal.”

Fans are curious about what the Houston native does for work to afford her expensive lifestyle.

What Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Stacy Do For a Living?

Stacy clearly likes the finer things as she expressed she’s used to taking family vacations to France and even owns her own home.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stacy is the head of operations for Petromar, a petroleum cargo transportation company.

Apart from her day job, Stacy is also a business owner and is the founder of The Closet Audit, where she specializes in professional styling and organizing.

“My friends and family have always asked me to style them or organize their closets because it is just an innate talent that I have,” the website for her business stated. “Organizing closets and creating outfits with what people already have comes naturally to me. I have discovered that people’s biggest struggle in getting dressed and walking out of their closet confidently is just knowing what they have and how it pairs with other items.”

On her website, Stacy also offers additional services such as packing for trips, clothing styling and cosign options.

Why Did Love Is Blind’s Stacy and Izzy Fight Over Money?

Despite Izzy and Stacy finding sparks in their romance after their face-to-face reveal, it seems they didn’t talk about everything while in the pods.

When Stacy visited Izzy’s apartment for the first time, she learned that he had no glassware in his kitchen — only paper plates and solo cups — and admitted she judged him for it.

“If you would have met me outside of pod life … ‘cause I didn’t serve you on a glass plate, is that gonna be an expectation I don’t reach,” Izzy asked his future wife. “And you’re gonna cut me off for that? I did feel like you were being materialistic in that moment.”

Stacy admitted that after visiting his apartment, she questioned whether he was ready for commitment. “I’ve been in the same situation, If I know what you like, I’m making it happen, ‘cause I know that’s what you like,” Stacy explained. “And that was my point and you’re making it seem like I was making it about materialistic things.”