Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Cast! See Photos and Learn More About the New Pod Squad

Saddle up and whip out your finest cowboy boots because Love Is Blind is returning for season 5 and this time, the cast is searching for love in Houston. They say everything is better in Texas, and fans are convinced that is going to reflect in this new group of singles.

Netflix announced the cast via Instagram on September 6 and it’s safe to say the cast will bring the drama during the experiment. While some of the new pod squad rookies admit to being “a bit low in emotional intelligence,” others are not willing to sacrifice their preferred alone time.

Love Is Blind season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on September 22.

Now, scroll down to meet the rowdy cast!