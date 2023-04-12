Back to the pods. Netflix announced in March 2022 that the hit dating experiment, Love Is Blind, was renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Now that season 4 is coming to an end, we’re looking ahead at season 5. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming season of Love Is Blind, including filming locations and more.

When Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Premiere?

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for season 5 of Love Is Blind. However, seasons 2, 3 and 4 have premiered in February 2022, October 2022 and March 2023, respectively. If the streaming platform continues with this timeframe, season 5 would seemingly be released between August and November 2023.

Where Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 Be Filmed?

Previous seasons of Love Is Blind, including season 4, have been filmed between eight months and two years before premiering to viewers, leading some fans to believe season 5 has already been filmed.

If fans are correct, it looks like season 5 could be taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Ready to find love in the pods?” the company that handles the casting for the series, Kinetic Content, captioned a casting call via Instagram in November 2022. “We are casting Queen City singles for the next season of Love Is Blind!”

Will There Be a ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

While Netflix has yet to announce whether their hit dating series has been renewed past a fifth season, Kinetic Content Casting dropped a major hint as they announced they are on the hunt for hopeful singles looking for love in the pods from three major U.S. cities.

“Attention all SINGLES!!! Kinetic Content casting is back at it and accepting Love Is Blind applications from not one, but three cities!” the company announced via Instagram on March 29. “You heard that right! We are currently looking for brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment!”

While the series has seen couples from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle tie the knot, Washington, D.C., Denver, Colorado, and the twin cities, St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, are seemingly up next.

“Are you ready to find out if love is truly blind?” the ad continued. “Calling all single men and women who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship.”