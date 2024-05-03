Fans are eagerly awaiting season 3 of Euphoria, but sources exclusively tell Life & Style the show’s success has created a problem: The teen-drug drama’s stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya “have become these huge Hollywood stars,” says a source. “It’s putting the whole future of the show in jeopardy.” While Sydney, 26, made it big with the romantic comedy Anyone but You, Zendaya, 27, already huge from the Spider-Man and Dune movies, is currently promoting the tennis love triangle flick Challengers.

The delay has some of the less-famous cast members biting their nails. “The reality is, some of the cast are counting on this third season just to pay their bills while other people are out there making tens of millions starring in movies,” says the insider.

As Nika King, who plays Zendaya’s mom, recently joked, “We need season 3, bitch! I haven’t paid my rent in six months!”