Netflix’s Love Is Blind has seen dozens of proposals in its four seasons, each with a uniquely stunning diamond ring. But fans have been curious about who foots the bill for the sparklers. Keep reading for details on the Love Is Blind engagement rings.

Who Buys the Rings on ‘Love Is Blind’?

While some men – like season 2’s Kyle Abrams who brought his mother’s engagement ring to the experiment – arrive at the pods prepared to propose with a sentimental ring, according to show creator Chris Coelen, this is not the norm.

“If they get to the point that they want to propose, we will ultimately give them [the rings],” he told Newsweek in November 2022. “I don’t know how many different kinds of rings, but there’s some selection of rings that we will show to them…and if they want to propose and get engaged, we will give them the opportunity to.”

Chris went on to say that he makes it clear to the female contestants that they have the ability to propose to the men if they choose.

“On every show that I’ve worked on, I always say to the women, ‘You know you can propose.’ Like this is an equal, mutual decision,” he added. “If you want to propose, you have the power to do that. We encourage you to.”

Despite the production company footing the bill for the diamonds, it’s unclear what happens to the jewelry if the couple doesn’t make it down the aisle.

When season 4 couple Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze called it quits, fans watched as the marketing manager asked for the ring back.

“I would like the ring back, because I don’t think that you deserve it. You never should have accepted my proposal,” Marshall told his ex. “You can keep the ring. Every time you look at that thing, whatever you do with it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great,” he added after she refused to hand it over.

Who Pays for the Weddings on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Similar to the rings, Chris told Newsweek that the production company also pays for the couples’ weddings.

“We put on the wedding and we supply the food and get their input into all this,” he said. “If there’s anything over and above what we would normally do then [the couples] are most certainly welcome to do that.”

Just like anyone planning a wedding knows, venues and vendors book out months in advance. And, according to Chris, Love Is Blind also plans ahead.

“It’s hard to book a wedding venue two weeks out so we, ahead of time, make sure we have a really nice venue that can accommodate the weddings. We don’t know how many weddings there are going to be, so we have it booked for a period of time. It’s a little scary but it makes it fun!” he said.