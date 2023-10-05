Love Is Blind's Izzy Zapata Reveals a 'Sex Day' in the Pods

The whole point of Love Is Blind is for singles to form real connections, but the experiment has proven to show that physical attraction matters just as much. As fans are watching Izzy Zapata’s relationship with Stacy Snyder unfold during season 5, he revealed the cast gets an NSFW “sex day” in the pods.

“After a couple of days, we do get the fun day, [which] was the sex day,” he told Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall on the Thursday, October 5, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “Through the process, [producers] give us guidance on what to talk about, like one day will be finances, one day will be like values [and] families and one day there’s sex.”

Izzy explained the day was used for the couples to “get to know one another in terms of kinks, lights on [or] lights off.” He revealed that the season 5 cast was given prompts to spark the steamy conversations, leading him to answer what his sexual kinks are.

“[I said,] ‘I like to get spit in my mouth,’” he admitted. “It’s honestly kind of hot. There’s a time and a place and a way to do it. A lot of people think it’s like hocking a loogie; you’ve gotta be in the moment, nice and slow.”

The insurance agent formed initial connections with three women during his time in the pods. After having deep conversations with Stacy, Johnie Maraist and Lydia Velez Gonzalez, he narrowed his top two women down to Stacy and Johnie. However, he realized Stacy was the girl for him and got down on one knee.

The pair’s big reveal was just as electrified as their proposal and enjoyed their first days together in Mexico. After leaving their secluded pods and romantic getaway, Izzy and Stacy faced real-life issues once they returned home to Houston, Texas.

Finances were a sore subject between the two from the start considering they view money completely differently. The director of operations revealed she comes from a wealthy family in the pods and that her former boyfriends tried taking advantage of that. So, she expects her future partner to financially provide for not only themselves but her as well. However, Izzy has more of the 50/50 mindset as he recently walked away from his sales job to pursue his career as an insurance agent.

The topic of conversation was brought up once again when Izzy was introduced to Stacy’s family. Her father, Dale, even pulled Izzy aside for a private one-on-one chat, making it perfectly clear that Stacy lives an above-average lifestyle.

“I mean, [the wedding,] it’s a lot. But the whole ‘love is blind’, I get that. But love also needs to eat, love needs to have a roof. Sometimes love wants to fly first class,” Dale told Izzy of his daughter. “I love [Stacy] to death, but she likes to do things.”

While trying to convince his future son-in-law that Stacy is “not trying to focus on money,” he added, “But she obviously needs some help, or needs support. She’s got a house that she’s worked her ass off and all the rest of that.”

Izzy and Stacy are still engaged on the show and fans are still waiting for new weekly episodes on Netflix to find out if they make it down the aisle and say, “I Do.”

That being said, Izzy has sparked split rumors after he was ​reportedly spotted with a mystery blonde woman in Hermosa Beach, California, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

On October 4, witnesses told the outlet that Izzy and the unidentified woman seemingly had a date at Hermosa Ink Collective three days prior.

Neither Izzy nor Stacy have responded to the split speculation.