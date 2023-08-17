It pays to be the bad guy on E!’s newest reality competition series, House of Villains. Reality TV fans can watch 10 of the biggest, baddest and most controversial antagonists of unscripted television as they battle it out for the $200,000 grand prize.

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor, 90 Day Fiancé’s Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Love Is Blind alum Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee will join seven other antiheroes – along with host Joel McHale – as they attempt to coexist under one roof and duke it out in weekly battle-royale challenges, vying for immunity from elimination. The gang of misfits will be tested mentally, physically and emotionally as they claw their way to the top in an effort to be crowned “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

House of Villains will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on E! with a 75-minute episode that will also be simulcast on Bravo, SyFy and USA.