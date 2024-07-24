Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell revealed that she got breast implants while denying speculation that she had her chin done.

Chelsea, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 23, to announce that she recently went under the knife.

“It’s mommas birthday and this is the first time I’ve put a drop of makeup on in two weeks [sic],” she wrote alongside a selfie. “But for all you conspiracy theorist [sic] saying I’m bed ridden because I got my chin shaved down … shes [sic] still strong chinned.”

After shutting down speculation that she got work done on her chin, the Netflix alum did admit to getting breast implants. “No new chin but new tatas! Yeeeehawww,” she captioned a following slide, which included a photo of her putting her chest on display. “Something I have wanted to do for YEARS & finally had the down time!”

Chelsea has been open about her physical transformation in the past, and she previously showed off her weight loss by sharing before and after photos of herself in a sports bra and leggings via Instagram in April.

She continued to share insight into her weight loss journey during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in May. Chelsea admitted she hadn’t “really been taking care of [her] body” when she stopped filming Love Is Blind because “there was so much going on” and she was experiencing so “much stress.”

“I wasn’t prioritizing my health at all,” she said. “I was eating really bad. I wasn’t sleeping. I was not exercising at all.”

Chelsea eventually decided she wanted to prioritize her “mental health” by getting “back into [her] routine” before the show premiered in February.

“I need to start exercising. I need to start putting good into my body. I’m really, really big on health and wellness, and I just was lacking on caring about it,” Chelsea said while explaining her mindset at the time. “Since I wasn’t focusing on it, I was feeling bad. I didn’t have any energy. It wasn’t even the weight loss aspect of it all. It was just how I was feeling. So I decided to prioritize it again, and I’m right back to where I started.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Blackwell/Instagram

While Chelsea said that she looked great, she emphasized that she also felt “so good.”

“It’s not even about feeling smaller, it’s just about feeling good and feeling healthy and having energy and being able to deliver my best self for the people around me,” she added.

Not only did Chelsea open up about her weight loss, but she also reacted to Megan Fox defending her after she faced backlash for naming the Transformers actress as her celebrity lookalike on the dating show.

After Chelsea was roasted by fans for ​saying she’s been compared to Megan, 38, the Tennessee native spoke to E! News about the situation in April.

After noting that Chelsea didn’t “deserve” to get “bullied” online, Megan said she believed the reality star had been told they resemble each other. “I hope, like, she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her,” she said. “Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

“It was very nice. Her reaction was so kind,” Chelsea told Life & Style. “It was so sweet. It was so girl power. It was interesting. That whole debacle was crazy. It flipped the world upside down. And so for her to address it was just amazing.”