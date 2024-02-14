‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Saw Multiple Love Triangles End in Proposals! Which Couples Are Still Together?

The pods are back! Netflix’s hit matchmaking series Love Is Blind is back for season 6 with all new singles looking for love, this time from the Queen City.

“[The singles are] all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” according to this season’s synopsis. “The singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

After five couples get engaged in the pods and head south for sunny Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, fans are dying to know who is still together and who has called it quits.