Grant Ellis made quite the impression on leading lady Jenn Tran and viewers when he made his reality TV debut during season 21 of The Bachelorette. Fans are now wondering more about Grant, including his job and where he’s from.

Who Is Grant Ellis?

Just like Jenn, Grant is also a New Jersey native. He was born in Newark and graduated from Hudson Catholic Regional High School in Jersey City. Grant was a high school athlete, and he went on to play basketball at Iona University in New Rochelle, New York.

He eventually transferred to Alberta Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut. Following his graduation, Grant played professional basketball overseas until he suffered an injury that ended his career.

What Is Grant Ellis’ Job?

After his basketball career came to an end, Grant moved to Houston, Texas, and began working as a day trader.

“When life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot,” Grant said about his career change during the season premiere. “So I ended up getting into the finance field and then it’s been off to the races from there.”

What Has Grant Ellis Said About Being on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Grant opened up about his hopes for a romantic partner in his introduction package during the season premiere in July 2024.

“The only thing that I’m missing right now is my person. And hopefully that’s Jenn,” he said. “I do want to win this woman’s heart and I’m gonna do what needs to be done in the moment.”

Grant then came up with some ideas to get Jenn’s attention, including making up “a little nickname” or doing “a little dance.”

The reality star also showed quick interest in Jenn, revealing that he found her “amazing” after they met on the first night of filming. “It’s not often that a woman makes me get those butterflies, but I feel like if I saw Jenn in a room and there’s a thousand people, she would stand out,” Grant said in a confessional. “Every time.”

What Was Jenn Tran’s First Impression of Grant Ellis on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Grant made a memorable impression during the season premiere when he started beatboxing as he got out of the limo and approached Jenn. “It’s nice to meet you. My name is Grant. We’ll make all these guys so jealous,” he sang while holding Jenn’s hands and swaying back and forth. “Cause at the end of the show we’ll change your name to Mrs. Ellis.”

Later on in the episode, the pair got to know each other better when they shot hoops together outside of the Bachelor Mansion.

What Is Jenn Tran Looking for In a Romantic Partner?

Jenn revealed that she went into the experience looking for someone “who is emotionally intelligent” and “has been to therapy.”

“I wanted someone who is secure and themselves. Like, I’ve dated a few insecure guys and it’s just, it doesn’t really work out … you know,” she told On The Red Carpet. “I wanted someone who really didn’t shy away from putting an effort (in)to getting to know me. And that’s always been a theme in my previous relationships as I felt like I was always putting in so much more effort. And so I was conscious of the fact that I wanted to … be putting in as equal effort as me.”